MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is continuing expanded COVID-19 testing today and tomorrow.
The hospital will offer free curbside testing through 4 p.m. today and from 9-11 a.m. tomorrow at the West Side Entrance to the hospital off South Ninth Street. The parking lot is marked by a sign with the state of Kentucky on it.
This is being offered by the hospital and Murray Medical Associates. This is for anyone with the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Also, testing may be available to anyone who does not have symptoms, but has concerns about potential exposure. For questions, contact 270-978-3646.
