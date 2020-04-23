Effective today and tomorrow, Murray-Calloway County Hospital will be offering testing to individuals who feel they have had a possible COVID-19 exposure and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
The hospital said no appointment is necessary. Patients can drive to the West Entrance of the hospital off South Ninth Street and be swabbed until 5 pm today.
Patients are asked to supply a piece of paper with their name, date of birth and a contact phone number so they can be contacted later. Patients will be notified of the results and recommended appropriate treatment.
For more information on COVID-19 curbside testing, phone the hospital at 270-753-0704.
