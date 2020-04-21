Special to The Ledger
MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates are offering free curbside COVID-19 testing from 1-4 p.m. today at the West Side Entrance of the hospital off South Ninth Street.
The hospital said that anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms, and they are mild, is asked to use the the Endoscopy Entrance (located on the west side of the hospital) parking lot that is marked by a sign with the state of Kentucky on it: fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
The hospital said that patients must have a piece of paper that includes their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms. A nurse will come to the car, collect the paper and collect the specimen via a nasal swab. Individuals will be notified of results and appropriate treatment.
The respiratory walk-in clinic at the Medical Arts Building and telemedicine visits are still available for individuals who wish to speak to a provider or if their symptoms are more severe, the hospital said.
Anyone with no symptoms is asked to stay at home.
Patients will be notified of the results and recommended appropriate treatment. For more information on COVID-19 curbside testing, phone 270-753-0704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.