Murray-Calloway County Hospital will continue free curbside COVID-19 testing tomorrow.
MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said this afternoon that testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The testing venue will be the West Entrance of the hospital along South Ninth Street.
No appointment is necessary. This has been opened to patients who feel they have had a possible COVID-19 exposure and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
Patients are asked to have a piece of paper with their name, date of birth and a contact phone number, so they can be contacted later. Patients will be notified of the results and recommended appropriate treatment.
For more information, phone 270-753-0704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.