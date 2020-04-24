Murray-Calloway County Hospital will continue free curbside COVID-19 testing tomorrow. 

MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said this afternoon that testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The testing venue will be the West Entrance of the hospital along South Ninth Street. 

No appointment is necessary. This has been opened to patients who feel they have had a possible COVID-19 exposure and are not currently experiencing symptoms. 

Patients are asked to have a piece of paper with their name, date of birth and a contact phone number, so they can be contacted later. Patients will be notified of the results and recommended appropriate treatment. 

For more information, phone 270-753-0704. 

