In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls was proclaimed as National Police Week.
Every year during this week, the Murray Police Department holds a ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. As with just about everything, this year is different.
“Due to restrictions on gatherings because of COVID-19, we are not able to hold the ceremony at this time,” said Officer Andrew Wiggins, MPD’s public information officer. “However, we felt it still our duty to remember the sacrifices made by all 149 officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and the 73 that have died in the line of duty in 2020. Please take a moment this week to remember the officers in this country and state that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their community. In honor of these officers, we have put together a short slide show from one of our previous law enforcement memorial services.”
The slide show may be viewed on the Murray Ledger & Times website, www.murrayledger.com. You may also follow the link posted on the paper’s Facebook page or view it on the MPD Facebook page.
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has also directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. A joint resolution of Congress, approved Oct. 1, 1962, designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week, the Governor’s Office said in a news release. Flags at state office buildings are already flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus and will remain so until further direction is provided.
Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in these tributes. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.
