MURRAY — Murray police said Tuesday that a Sunday evening wreck that involved two vehicles sent one person to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) near Diuguid Drive.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Eugene Blanton, 77, of Murray, who told officers he was traveling north on 12th Street and entered the center turn lane when he struck another vehicle. Officers also spoke with Eddie Hunt, 78, also of Murray, who said he was facing south in the center turn lane when another vehicle struck him in the front of his vehicle.
Wiggins said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Blanton to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
