Late Monday night, it was learned that the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce had been named 2019 National Chamber of the Year.
Chamber President and CEO Michelle Bundren and Chamber Board of Directors Chair LaCosta Hays were in Long Beach, California to receive the honor during the 2019 Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference. This marks the second time for the Murray-Calloway Chamber to win this honor; the previous time came in 2012.
"We are on Cloud 9," Bundren said late Monday night. She and Hays will be returning to Murray soon to prepare for the 92nd annual Chamber Business Celebration that is set for Friday night at Murray State University.
This was one of four national titles distributed Monday. Murray-Calloway's came in the smallest division. Chambers from Ohio and Illinois were in the finals with Murray-Calloway.
See a full story in Wednesday's Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.