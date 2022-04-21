MURRAY — Add another game to the list of those that have fallen victim to overnight rains in the Murray area.
This afternoon's baseball contest between Kentucky state power Christian County and Murray High at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park has been called. This game was arranged after today's original opponent — Paducah St. Mary — became unavailable after reaching the championship game of the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Tournament this week at Carlisle County.
