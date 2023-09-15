MURRAY — Murray High's football game with Fulton County that was to have kicked off at 7 tonight in Murray has been cancelled.
Other media outlets are reporting that a bus crash near Fulton is the cause of the cancelation. It is not believed that the crash involved the Pilots team but reports are saying that players and coaches are assisting at the scene.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield made the announcement a few minutes ago on social media. "Due to unforeseen circumstances to Fulton County, the football game tonight will not be played. We will look to reschedule. Prayers are with the families," Greenfield said in a post on the Murray High Athletics X (formerly Twitter) site.
This game also has been designated for Murray High's annual football homecoming festivities and those are going to go ahead and continue. MISD said, in a statement, that the crowning of the queen is still scheduled for its original time of 6:30 at Ty Holland Stadium. In addition, the Murray High choir will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" at 6:50 with the performance of the Murray High Tiger Marching Band now beginning at 7.
The homecoming dance is also continuing and will begin at 8:30 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court on the Murray High campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.