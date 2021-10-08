LA CENTER — One week after winning a game over an obviously overmatched Fort Campbell team, Murray High was once again faced on Friday night with trying to take it as easy as possible on an opponent.
This time, Murray High was facing a Ballard Memorial team in LaCenter that, like Fort Campbell, had not won a game in 2021. And try as the Tigers did, there was no way to prevent not only a repeat of the previous Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium, but, as if it was possible, from an even more lopsided score, 75-6.
Murray High (6-1, 2-0 in Class 2A 1st District play) once again succeeded in achieving a running clock, in the first quarter. By the end of the opening 12 minutes, the Tigers led the Bombers (0-7, 0-2), 47-6. Tiger B-backs Xavier Biggers and Kainoa Olive combined on five scoring runs, three from Biggers while A-back Gage Sokolowski and older brother, Rowdy, the team's quarterback, had the other two scoring runs in the opening stanza.
Olive added his third TD run in the second quarter, while lineman Jayden Curtis scored a touchdown as well. Curtis also had a scoring run in the Fort Campbell win.
Sophomore backup quarterback Collin Wilson would add a scoring run in the third quarter and Olive would have his fourth TD of the night in the final quarter.
