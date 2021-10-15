MURRAY — Murray High spotted Class 2A 1st District rival Caldwell County a big lead and that proved too much to overcome in a 20-14 football loss on homecoming on a soggy night at Ty Holland Stadium.
The visiting Tigers (6-3, 3-1 in district play) led 20-0 midway through the fourth quarter and seemed to be cruising to an easy win. However, that is when Murray High’s Tigers bore their own claws and made this game go from fairly ordinary to quite interesting in a short amount of time.
It was quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one of 72 yards to receiver Caleb Cauley with more than five minutes left, then a 76-yard strike to B-back Xavier Biggers with 11 seconds left to keep Murray High (6-2, 2-1 in district play) alive.
However, the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Caldwell, ending the drama.
Caldwell took a 10-0 halftime lead on a seven-yard scoring run from Jamus Carneyhan with 7:58 left in the second quarter and a 40-yard field goal from Blake Vivrette with 2:40 remaining before the break.
Caldwell added to the lead when quarterback Jack Stevens dashed 65 yards on the opening play of the third quarter, sending the score to 17-0. Vivrette would then add a 22-yard field goal with 7:02 left in the game to make the score 20-0 before Murray High made its comeback bid.
