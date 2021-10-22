MAYFIELD — For the second time in a row, Murray High beat Mayfield in football Friday night, and, perhaps even more amazing, it happened for the second time in a row on Mayfield’s home turf.
With the Cardinals fully determined to make the Tigers pay for winning last year’s Kentucky Class 2A playoff contest at ancient War Memorial Stadium, Murray High found a way to get the job done. Murray High scored twice in the final 2:20 to stun the Cardinals, 25-21.
Mayfield opened the scoring by capitalizing on Murray High’s only turnover of the game in the first quarter, driving to a touchdown not even four minutes into the game. From there, though, Murray High turned this into a grind that clearly did not suit the high-flying Cardinals’ style.
Murray High used long, physical drives to score two times in the second quarter with quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski’s five-yard run tying the game at 7-7 with 11:56 left before halftime and B-back Xavier Biggers’ nine-yard sprint up the middle with 1:09 left to put the Tigers up 13-7. However, the Cardinals were able to respond before the half as running back Kylan Galbreath’s nine-yard run with only 20.5 seconds left to regain the lead at 14-13.
Mayfield seemed to take command late in the third quarter when Galbreath scored from five yards to up the lead to 21-13, but, from that point forward, it was a combination of the Murray High ground attack wearing down the Cardinals’ defense and the Tigers’ own defense rising to the occasion that was the story.
The Tigers’ pounding of the Cardinals finally paid dividends in the waning minutes of the game. First, another long drive resulted in Sokolowski popping out of a pile and getting into the end zone from 16 yards with 2:02 left to cut the lead to 21-19.
Murray High’s two-point try failed, but its defense still had yet to make the biggest play of the game. After Mayfield seemed to put itself in good shape by recovering an onside kick, Murray High lineman Jayden Curtis stripped Galbreath of the ball and teammate Caleb Gill returned the fumble 61 yards to the Mayfield 7-yard line to give his team a shot to win the game, which it did as Sokolowski sneaked up the middle for a two-yard score with just 1:20 left to regain the lead at 25-21.
Mayfield then failed to move the ball on its ensuing possession after Gill’s sack of quarterback Zane Cartwright put the Cardinals in a hole out of which it could not escape.
Murray High is now 7-2 on the season and ends Class 2A 1st District play 3-1. According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Murray High will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs by virtue of the RPI ratings. Mayfield, also 3-1, will be the No. 1 seed, while Caldwell County, who defeated Murray High last week after losing to Mayfield earlier this season, is the No. 3 seed. n
