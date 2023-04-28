MURRAY — About a month after Darren Bowling left the Murray High head football coaching job in order to accept the head job at a successful West Tennessee program, the Tigers announced this afternoon they have found their replacement.
He is Melvin Cunningham, who has been the head coach at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio for the past eight seasons. However, under Cunningham's leadership, Fairland has compiled a 26-7 record the past three seasons, ending those campaigns in Ohio's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the playoffs.
He replaces Bowling, who was at Murray High for two seasons before accepting an offer to become head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson, Tennessee.
Cunningham played collegiately at Marshall University, starting four seasons for a program that won two NCAA Division 1-AA national championships, while achieving All-American status as a defensive back. He played professionally for the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
"I am excited and honored to become the next head football coach at Murray High School," Cunningham, said in a statement. "I look forward to having an impact, not only on the football program, but the school and the community as a whole. I can't wait to become immersed into the community and begin intentionally teaching our core values to the football team that results in winning because winning is a by-product of the things we do."
The Ledger & Times will have a full story in Monday's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.