From the Marshall County Sheriff's Office:
On Wednesday night, just before midnight , deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Hardin Trailer Lane in Hardin.
When deputies arrived they discovered that a male had been shot multiple times.
Suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle. Victim was flown to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment of his injuries. It was also discovered that neighboring residences were riddled with gun shots. In one of the residences a child was inches from where bullet came to rest.
Detectives and officers from Calloway County Sheriff's office and Murray Police department were able locate suspects in the shooting. South Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Air Evac also assisted Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Charged in the case is Kisen Richardson, 21 of Murray. He was arrested and charged with Assault 1st degree, 2 counts of Wanton endangerment 1st degree and 2 counts of criminal mischief 1st degree.
The investigation is ongoing and other charges and arrests are possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.