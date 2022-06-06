DEXTER – A Murray man faces several drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Dexter last week.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Zachary White stopped a vehicle on Radio Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. During the stop, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were located in the vehicle, CCSO said.
William B. Singleton, 22, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and various traffic-related offenses. Singleton was lodged in Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
