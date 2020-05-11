STELLA – A Murray man faces a charge of driving under the influence after hitting the rear of a trailer on Saturday.
At approximately 4:36 p.m. Saturday, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision with injuries in the 5400 block of KY 121 North near Stella. The initial investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger being driven by Jeremy Darnell, 39, of Murray, failed to observe a GMC Sierra truck pulling a trailer being driven by Jonathan Casner, 29, of Murray, who was slowing down to turn into a driveway. Darnell’s vehicle struck the rear of Casner’s trailer, causing both vehicles to come to rest off of the roadway.
Upon further investigation, Darnell admitted to deputies that he was drinking alcohol and driving, CCSO said. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and both refused transport by ambulance. Casner was later treated at Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room for minor injuries and subsequently released. Darnell was arrested for DUI (second offense, aggravated) and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The accident and subsequent criminal charges are being investigated by Deputy J. Silvester.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Sheriff Sam Steger said he would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.