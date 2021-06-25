From the Paducah Police Department:
PADUCAH — A man charged with the shooting death of another man in Paducah’s Forest Hills neighborhood has been arrested.
Khalil A. Griffin turned himself in just after 11 a.m. today at the Paducah Police Department and was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder. He is charged with shooting Thomas Willett, 28, on June 10.
Officers were called just before 3 p.m. that day to the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, where they found Willett had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, where he died about two hours later.
The investigation is continuing.
