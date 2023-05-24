MURRAY – The Murray Pickleball Association (MPA) on Tuesday welcomed a large crowd to Chestnut Park to announce plans to build a pickleball complex on the baseball field at the corner of Eighth and Payne streets.
Johnny Bohannon, Park Committee chairman and Murray City Council member, welcomed the crowd and stated how blessed this community is with our park system.
“We are blessed to have the Murray Pickleball Association to step forward and designate this area in our park and develop a contract with the city to build pickleball courts,” he said. “The mayor could not be here today, but we want to thank all those involved in developing this complex.”
Murray Pickleball Association President Tim Thurmond began by thanking Park Director Ryan Yates and the City of Murray, who have been instrumental in getting this complex off the ground.
“Today we are starting phase two of a three-phase program,” Thurmond said. “The first phase was developing a plan and securing a location, which we have done. The city is recognizing this parcel of land as the new home of a pickleball complex, and this is a big day.”
Thurmond said the Murray Pickleball Association is inclusive of anyone who would like to join.
“We are a 501(c)(3) program, it is real and we will be here for a long time to see the construction of this facility and to continue to provide the upkeep needed,” he said.
Thurmond said that on June 5, he and other members of the MPA will be going to Griffin, Georgia to look at its pickleball facilities for inspiration.
“They have the No. 1 facility in the entire country,” he said. “We will be meeting with them to find out what they did right and what they might have done wrong and touring their facility. We want our complex to be as good or better than theirs. We are not just building pickleball courts, we are building a pickleball complex.”
Thurmond stated that pickleball is a game for people aged 8 to 80, male or female.
“We want the citizens of Murray to be proud of this facility,” he said. “This is a relatively new game and we want to have all the amenities to run top notch clinics.”
Thurmond said the dream for today is to start fundraising.
“We will begin the first phase of construction by building nine courts,” he said. “We will have a very nice welcoming center and extra amenities that will showcase our complex. We plan to break ground April 1, 2024, and to complete the project by August 2024 with a ribbon-cutting.”
Thurmond stressed this is a community facility and a community commitment.
“You will be hearing from us and seeing us in the months to come,” he said. “There will be different ways to generate the needed funds and there will be multiple levels for donations from individuals. We will be talking to our corporations who have stepped up so many times in this community, talking to civic organizations and to churches. It will be a tremendous effort by this community. There will be naming opportunities depending on the level of donations.”
Thurmond said the first priority is to get the courts built, and the amenities will come later as funding allows.
“We will continue to work on this, but we need the courts to illustrate what this game is all about,” he said.
Architectural renderings were on display for the proposed complex. Thurmond stated that in addition to having nine original courts, there is room on the parcel of land to build an additional 10 courts. At the end of the program, Thurmond also announced that FNB Bank had made a commitment to donate $100,000 for this project.
“We are off to a great start, and we will be working hard to see this complex become a reality,” Thurmond said.
