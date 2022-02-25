MURRAY – While Russian troops have been amassing on the Ukraine border for months, many people across the world were Russia would at least avoid a full-scale invasion. Now that Russia has attacked several Ukrainian cities, one Murray resident from the country is anxiously watching the news and hoping tensions de-escalate soon.
According to the Associated Press, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning by conducting airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened any country interfering with the invasion with “consequences you have never seen.”
Yuriy Panchuk – who lives in Murray with his wife, Michelle, and their 7-year-old daughter, Mira – moved to the United States from Ukraine with Michelle in 2009. His family lives in a town called Vinnytsia (spelled “Zinnitstsya” by Ukrainians), and although it is not near the Russian border, neither are several cities under attack, including the capital, Kyiv. The Biden administration said it believed Russia had launched more than 160 missiles as of Thursday afternoon. After the news of the long-feared invasion broke around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday Central time, Panchuk contacted several family members to check on them.
“I spoke with my family and I am in touch with them,” Panchuck said. “Unfortunately, some of my family members are abroad and not in Ukraine right now and in one of the Baltic states, I think Lithuania. So they are kind of stuck there because the air station is closed, of course.
“My mother is away from the front lines, but they have an air force headquarters and there is a munitions depot not far away from the city, so she heard some loud explosions as the Russians continue using missiles. … The depot isn’t in Zinnitstsya, but is in a nearby town called Kalynivka and it seems like they hit it with a cruise missile. The artillery shells and rockets and stuff like that are stored underground, so there was some surface damage done, but they didn’t blow up the entire thing, so I think it turned out not to be severely damaged. My family isn’t in immediate danger for now, but we don’t know where it all will go.”
Panchuk said that even though tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been high for the last eight years after Russia’s invasion of the Crimean peninsula, there still seems to be a high degree of shock among Ukrainians right now.
“People I knew and people I don’t know but have listened to on the internet – analysts and politicians and military people – probably the majority of them thought that an invasion of this scale was probably impossible,” he said. “But I think they – myself included – underestimated the … let’s call it ‘madness.’ I have no other words for the decision Putin and the Russians made.”
Panchuk said he hoped the U.S. and the West will continue to help Ukraine with military equipment and economic sanctions against Russia, “but when it comes to boots on the ground, we are on our own.”
“We are a country of 35 million people against, I think, a country of 140 million, so in terms of numbers and how well we are equipped, we are no match for Russia, unfortunately. I didn’t mention nuclear weapons, of course, which we surrendered in 1994 in return for guarantees of safety and territorial integrity that was given to us by the U.S., the U.K. – and Russia, of course, because they were the ones who took our nuclear weapons.”
Although it is impossible to predict how this all will end, Panchuk believes the Ukrainian military is putting up a good fight and will continue to do so.
“I think Russia did not expect such military opposition,” he said. “They probably hoped it would be something like what happened in Crimea. But Ukraine is fighting back. I’m not sure for how long we can continue, but on the positive side … our motivation is unmatched.”
