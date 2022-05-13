OXFORD, Ala. — For most of the season, Murray State and Belmont engaged in a 1-on-1 battle for the regular-season championship of the Ohio Valley Conference.
It was a fight that came down to the final day on Sunday. Both teams entered play tied for the lead. When all was said and done, Murray State's 1-of-2 showing against visiting Morehead State was good enough to not only claim the program's first-ever championship in the regular season, but it also included the very important No. 1 seed for this weekend's OVC Tournament.
It meant a double-bye, meaning that, while other teams would fight among themselves, the Racers could win the title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by playing fewer games. They beat Southeast Missouri in 12 innings Thursday. Today, they met Belmont and defeated the No. 2 Bruins by a 1-0 score, meaning they will play for the title Saturday in only its third game of the event.
Their opponent will be ... Belmont ... after the Bruins stayed alive in the tournament by coming back to eliminate the same SEMO team that swept them in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Sunday, giving the regular season title to the Racers.
Today's win for the Racers (39-15-1) was about defense as pitching ace Hannah James and sidekick Jenna Veber combined on a two-hit shutout. James, the OVC's Pitcher of the Year, had our strikeouts in five innings inside the circle, while Veber had the same number of Ks in two innings.
As was the case Thursday, outstanding defense was on display with center fielder Jensen Striegel's diving catch and first baseman Lily's Fischer's running grab in foul ground serving as highlights. This came a day after Streigel's leaping catch took away a three-run home run from SEMO in which she caught the ball as it was clearing the wall.
Speaking of home runs, the Racers continue to strike with the long ball as shortstop Sierra Gilmore supplied the scoring Friday with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
The Racers will take the field at 11 a.m. Saturday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. That game can be seen on ESPN+. Should the Racers fall in the first game, a second winner-take-all game would occur about 30 minutes later.
