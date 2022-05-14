OXFORD, Ala. — Here is a final score from the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Tournament in Oxford, Ala. — Murray State 5, Belmont 2.
Murray State just won the program’s first-ever OVC Tournament title and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a result.
Sierra Gilmore hit two solo home runs in the win, giving her three homers in four games in Oxford. Jenna Veber goes the distance in the circle, scattering five Bruin hits with both runs unearned.
The Racers scored a run each in the fourth and fifth innings, then added two huge runs in the sixth to gain a cushion.
Murray State is now 40-19-1, making this year’s team the all-time school leader for wins in a single season.
