Murray State University Cybersecurity and Network Management students participate in Cyber Games

MURRAY – Three students in the Cybersecurity and Network Management (CNM) program at Murray State University participated in the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) Cyber Games Regional Overflow competition on April 8. The Murray State team was awarded second place overall in the event.
The NCAE-C Cyber Games is dedicated to inspiring college students to enter the exciting realm of cyber competitions. Cyber competitions are a valuable addition to any college student’s resume, but they can be intimidating for first-timers. NCAE-C Cyber Games is creating a new style of collegiate cybersecurity competition, one for college students who have never competed before where they can learn about cyber competitions in an environment focused on teamwork, building confidence and growing skills.
Six universities, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Westchester Community College, Texas A&M University and Norfolk State University competed in this Capture the Flag and Defend the Network event.
Jackson Hiter of Cadiz, Will Kemp of Murray and John Vanover of Owensboro comprised the Murray State team. Kemp received the most valuable player for the team and Vanover received the most improved player.
The competition consisted of students defending the network from a live red team attack while working on a set of puzzles that required cybersecurity tools to solve in order to locate a “flag” and receive points.
“The event was a fun experience to be a part of and really showed the variety of skill sets someone in the IT industry may need to utilize,” said Kemp. “Competing opened my eyes to an interest in this type of competition I didn’t think I had, and I enjoyed it.”
“It was a really fun and educational event,” said team captain Hiter. “We learned a lot about network infrastructure and offensive and defensive security. It was a great experience and I look forward to competing in other CTF events in the future.”
Overall, Murray State’s first appearance in the NCAE Cyber Games was a success.
For more information on the NCAE-C Cyber Games Regional Overflow competition please visit ncaecybergames.org.
To learn more about Murray State University’s statewide Program of Distinction in Cybersecurity and Network Management, visit murraystate.edu/cyber.
