The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club held its annual Middle and High School Student Music Competition showcasing woodwinds, percussion and brass.

Murray Woman's Club Music Contest

Pictured in the Novice Division, from left, are Wesley Suiter, CCMS; Bently Guzman, MMS; Aspen Ham, CCMS; Kaiden Capps, CCMS; Kyla Caylor, CCMS; Adalee Cone, CCMS; Prajna Pathak, MMS; Kapri Phelps, MMS; Zoe Rea, MMS; Carrie Mills, MMS; Edward Utguard, MMS; Stella Swaggert, MMS; Cabot French, MMS; Alex Robertson, CCMS. Not pictured are Ella Martin, CCMS, and Samatha Dickson, CCMS.
Pictured right are the winners in this division, from left, Wesley Suiter, third; Kapri Phelps, second; and Cabot French, first.