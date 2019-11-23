Two Murray residents are facing several charges in connection to a reported possible homicide.
According to MPD spokesman Sgt. Brant Shutt, the agency received information on Sunday regarding a possible homicide that occurred on South Fifth Street in Murray at an apartment complex. Officers arrived at the scene and made entry into an apartment where an adult male subject was found deceased. The name of the deceased was not released Sunday evening because police had not yet been able to notify the alleged victim's family.
MPD detectives were notified of the incident, and two suspects were located and detained within a short period of time for questioning, Shutt said. After interviewing the suspects and investigating the scene, both were taken into custody.
The suspects taken into custody were identified by MPD as Charles Harding, 51, and Deneyar Kim Puckett, 57, both of Murray. Harding has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, and Puckett has been charged with second-degree burglary. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The department also advises the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.