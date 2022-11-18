The Murray Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its ranks.
Jacob Kramer and Jackson Kelly were officially sworn in as officers with MPD by Murray Mayor Bob Rogers.
Kramer began training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Nov. 7. Kelly will begin his training at the DOCJT on Dec.11.
“The Murray Police Department would like to welcome two new officers to our police family,” a news release said. “We look forward to having them serve this community.”
