MINNEAPOLIS — (TNS) A shooting at a south Minneapolis house during a punk rock show on Friday night left one person dead and at least six injured, one critically, police said.
Minneapolis police officers responded to the punk venue Nudieland about 10:15 p.m. Friday. Gunfire reportedly struck a crowd of people hanging out in the backyard. Early information indicated that two men walked up the alley and began shooting, police said.
Arriving officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Officers also later learned that additional people had gone to hospitals with gunshot wounds.
One person in their 30s died at the scene, police said. Another has "a potentially life-threatening" gunshot wound, while four others have noncritical injuries.
Two suspects reportedly fled on foot. No arrests have been made.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Saturday that police believe at least one person at the house was being targeted by a shooter.
"We believe the shooting was targeted," he said without elaborating further on a possible motive. "And we have two males that fled northbound through the alleyway after the shooting."
O'Hara said 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene, and that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the investigation.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office had not identified the deceased person as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
A GoFundMe to benefit the victim's partner called the incident "a mass shooting in Minneapolis at a punk show" that was "committed by strangers."
People involved with the venue and the Minneapolis punk scene mourned the tragedy on social media Saturday.
"This was a senseless act of violence that shouldn't have happened," Rachel Daninger wrote on Facebook. "My heart is broken for everyone that was at Nudieland last night."
Jenessa Petersen wrote on Facebook that the person killed "was a light to everyone he was around — fun, welcoming, supportive."
