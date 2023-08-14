MINNEAPOLIS — (TNS) A shooting at a south Minneapolis house during a punk rock show on Friday night left one person dead and at least six injured, one critically, police said.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the punk venue Nudieland about 10:15 p.m. Friday. Gunfire reportedly struck a crowd of people hanging out in the backyard. Early information indicated that two men walked up the alley and began shooting, police said.

