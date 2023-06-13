US-NEWS-NY-BOAT-CAPSIZES-DMT

One person was killed when a boat carrying 29 people capsized on a cave tour in upstate New York near Niagara Falls on Monday, June 12, 2023. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

The victim was identified as a man around 60 years old.