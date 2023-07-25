US-NEWS-CHICAGO-BOY-GUN-TB

Chicago police headquarters on May 17, 2021. 

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — (TNS) A 10-year-old child was taken into police custody Monday afternoon after he was able to get a hold of a gun that he later fired at police in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of South Charles Street after a 10-year-old boy was reported to be “in distress,” according to CPD Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes.

