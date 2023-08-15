(TNS) A 16-year-old high school football player was killed Sunday in a shooting in Owen County, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP received the call about the shooting at approximately 1:21 a.m. The caller told police it happened on Squiresville Road in Owenton.
The victim was Bryce Stewart, according to Owen County Coroner Mark Garnett. KSP said he was declared dead on scene and family had been notified.
Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to KSP. He was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.
KSP declined to provide more information, citing an ongoing investigation.
Stewart was a student at Carroll County High School, according to Garnett. The Carroll County School District said Stewart was about to start his junior year and he was a member of the football team, the cheerleading squad and an officer in Future Farmers of America.
He was also a student at the Carroll County Area Technology Center, the school district said.
“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” said Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes in a Facebook post. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”
The CCHS campus and football field will be open to students on Monday at noon for students looking for a, “safe space to gather, grieve or just be,” said Principal Amy Sutter.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for Stewart’s family. Over $2,500 has already been raised and the page’s goal is to raise $3,000.
Several others took to social media to share their condolences for Stewart’s family. Olivia Rivers, a cheerleader at CCHS, said Stewart was an amazing and humorous friend and teammate.
“There was never a time you would be around him and he’d not make you laugh,” Rivers said in a Facebook post. “He’s definitely played a big roll in everyone’s lives and will be so very missed.”
John Morgan said Stewart’s mother was one of the sweetest, nicest people and offered support for the grieving family.
“We hate that she has to go through this because she didn’t deserve this,” Morgan said in a Facebook post. “Please if possible donate to this cause through this tough time.”
The Adair County High School Football team offered “prayers and heartfelt condolences” to Stewart and the Carroll County football program. Sarah Kay, a photographer, shared photos on social media of Stewart in his Carroll County uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.