MURRAY – A 16-year-old boy was life-flighted to Nashville, Tennessee late Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree east of Murray, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Douglas Road for a single vehicle collision at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday. The investigation revealed that the 2015 Ford Mustang had been traveling eastbound on Douglas Road when the driver, a 16 year-old male, apparently approached a corner traveling too quickly. The vehicle left the roadway on the left side, striking multiple small trees before it struck a large tree, causing major front-end damage. The back glass was knocked out and landed approximately 15 feet away from the crash, CCSO said.
