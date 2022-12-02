Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 80 degrees on Nov. 9. The low temperature for the month was 17 degrees on Nov. 20. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 58 degrees which was normal and a low of 35 degrees which was three degrees below normal.
17 degrees recorded Nov. 20
- Watching the Weather • with Justin Holland
