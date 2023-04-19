(TNS) The previously announced sale of Kentucky Power, the utility company that serves a large portion of Eastern Kentucky, has been canceled, the company announced Monday.

In December 2021, American Electric Power, the parent company of Kentucky Power, announced that it was selling the Kentucky utility to another energy company, Liberty Utilities. After receiving the necessary in-state approval of the deal last year, the companies haven’t been able to get go-ahead from federal regulators. AEP and Liberty agreed to terminate the deal Monday.