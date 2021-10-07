2 Calloway residents face sex, drug charges in Carlisle County

ARLINGTON – Two Calloway County residents are facing multiple criminal charges in Carlisle County after sheriff’s deputies say they allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor and recording it with a cellphone.
According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was called at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a restaurant in Arlington when someone complained that two individuals were at the location allegedly causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Ben Green located Carl Wecker, 19, of Murray, and Alexis Davis-Mardis, 18, of Kirksey.
According to a news release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, both individuals appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. While speaking with the individuals, Wecker allegedly admitted to having thrown a bag containing fentanyl-laced Xanax after he was told the police were on the way, Gilbert said.
Green said that while speaking with Davis-Mardis, he learned that the two had been involved in an altercation at a residence in the Arlington area. During the investigation into the disturbance, deputies learned that Wecker and Davis-Mardis met a juvenile female online and came to the Arlington residence with the intent of having sexual intercourse with the juvenile.
Both Wecker and Davis-Mardis allegedly admitted to having performed sexual acts on the juvenile, Gilbert said. Davis-Mardis allegedly stated that she also recorded the incident on a cellphone. A forensic evaluation of the cell phones is pending, Gilbert said. Both Davis-Mardis and Wecker were taken to a hospital, where a search warrant was executed to obtain DNA evidence. They were then were transported to the McCracken County Jail.
Wecker is charged with first-degree rape, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Davis-Mardis is charged with first-degree rape, unlawful transaction with a minor in an illegal sex act, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
