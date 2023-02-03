DEXTER – A pair of Dexter men face drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Wednesday.
According to CCSO, deputies executed the warrant at a residence in Dexter. When deputies entered, Anthony Regan, 55, of Dexter, allegedly attempted to discard a small baggie containing possible methamphetamine. The investigation led deputies to believe Regan was trafficking meth, so Regan was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, CCSO said.
