OWENSBORO – (KT) Two Indiana men, one of whom was a former high school teacher, were sentenced at U. S. District Court in Owensboro in separate cases for traveling to Kentucky to engage in sexual conduct with who they thought was a minor but was an undercover officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky, said Cody Sean McCormick, 28, who had been a teacher in Evansville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release for traveling across state lines with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.