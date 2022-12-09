641 South crash

MIDWAY – A Hazel woman and Murray man were injured in a collision Thursday morning in the Midway community north of Hazel.

According to a news release, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a reportat approximately 8 a.m. Thursday of a two-vehicle collision at the 3400 block of U.S. 641 South. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched along with Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Upon arrival, deputies located one of the vehicles in the roadway with a single female occupant and a second vehicle overturned off the roadway with a male driver already out of the vehicle.