MIDWAY – A Hazel woman and Murray man were injured in a collision Thursday morning in the Midway community north of Hazel.
According to a news release, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a reportat approximately 8 a.m. Thursday of a two-vehicle collision at the 3400 block of U.S. 641 South. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched along with Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Upon arrival, deputies located one of the vehicles in the roadway with a single female occupant and a second vehicle overturned off the roadway with a male driver already out of the vehicle.
Preliminary investigation indicated that prior to the collision, Sean Mulholland, 38, of Murray, was operating a 2003 Ford Excursion southbound on U.S. 641 and Kayla Underwood, 33, of Hazel, was operating a 2019 Kia Forte northbound on U.S. 641. For reasons believed to be related to inattention, Mulholland crossed the center yellow line entering the travel path of Underwood, causing the vehicles to collide. Mulholland’s vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway where it struck a driveway, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Underwood was transported by EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the collision. Mulholland was transported by personal vehicle to MCCH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the collision.
CCFR assisted at the scene.
