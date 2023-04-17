STELLA – A Murray man and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Friday for possible injuries after being involved in a collision just north of the Stella community.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Gabrielle Dooley, 25, of Hopkinsville, was driving her vehicle north on KY 299/Kirksey Road at approximately 9:12 a.m. Friday when she stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of KY 80. Dooley said she failed to see a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Walters, 65, of Murray, headed east on KY 80 when she pulled into the intersection. Dooley struck Walter’s vehicle in the passenger rear, causing him to skid and overturn multiple times before coming to a rest.
