MURRAY – A recent two-vehicle collision resulted in two passengers being transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room.
According to the Murray Police Department, MPD responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Main Street and LP Miller Street at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Upon arrival, officers learned that Serina Carroll, 31, of Murray, was driving north on LP Miller Street, but did not stop at Main Street. As Carroll proceeded into Main Street, a vehicle driven by Daniel Spiceland, 50, of Murray, struck the side of her vehicle.
