VAN CLEAVE – A Tennessee woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Tuesday for possible injuries after her vehicle collided with a FedEx van, causing the van to land on its side, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Richard Steen with CCSO said dispatch received a call at 11:25 a.m. reporting a collision at the intersection of KY 80 and Van Cleave Road. The accident involved a black Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by Suzanne Glover, 74, of Springfield, Tennessee, and a FedEx van driving by Danny Wilson, 47, of Melber, Steen said.
Steen said the van was northbound on Van Cleave Road when Wilson attempted to cross KY 80. Wilson told deputies he failed to see Glover’s vehicle, which was westbound on KY 80. Glover told deputies she saw the van coming and tried to stop, but wasn’t able to in time, Steen said. Glover’s vehicle then struck the van on the passenger side, causing it to turn on its side and come to rest on the driver’s side, he said.
Glover was transported to the emergency room at MCCH for possible injuries, Steen said. In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Steen said CCSO received assistance from Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
