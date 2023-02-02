21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 39 mph on Jan. 19. Thunder was reported on Jan. 2, 3 and 12. Hail was observed on Jan. 12. Sleet was observed on Jan. 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. Snow flurries were observed on Jan. 13, 25 and 26.
Precipitation of 7.14 inches was listed for the month. This was 0.67” Jan. 2, 3.18” Jan. 3, 0.01” Jan. 7, 0.51” Jan. 12, 0.12” Jan. 16, 0.84” Jan. 18, 0.24” Jan. 21, 0.01” Jan. 22, 0.55” Jan. 24, 0.12” Jan. 25, 0.01” Jan. 26, 0.10” Jan. 28, 0.45” Jan. 29, 0.19” Jan. 30 and 0.14” Jan. 31. The normal precipitation for January is 3.68 inches.
No measurable snowfall was listed for the month. The normal snowfall for January is 3 inches.
The weather outlook for February calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.