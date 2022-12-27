3 arrested in Hazel on drug-trafficking charges

HAZEL – Three Hazel residents are facing drug-trafficking charges after an investigation last week by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence in Hazel and found a grow/drying operation inside the residence for psilocybin mushrooms. CCSO said the mushrooms have potent hallucinogenic and psychedelic properties.
Deputies seized multiple illicit items, including nine active grow boxes for psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, more than 200 retail packaged marijuana products, 2.5 pounds of additional THC wax, a pistol, a modified sawed-off shotgun and cash. The estimated street value of the seized drugs was almost $49,000, CCSO said.
The following individuals were arrested and lodged Calloway County Jail:
• Joe Thomas, 35, of Hazel, was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), a Class C felony; trafficking in marijuana, 5 pounds or greater, first offense, a Class C felony; convicted felon in possession of handgun, a Class C felony; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Michele Chandler, 46, of Hazel, was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), a Class C felony; trafficking in marijuana, 5 pounds or greater, first offense, a Class C felony; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Jessie Carlson, 25, of Hazel, was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), a Class C felony; trafficking in marijuana, 5 pounds or greater, first offense, a Class C felony; convicted felon in possession of handgun, a Class C felony; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), a Class A misdemeanor.
