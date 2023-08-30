LeBeau at Murray State

Before joining the Marines, Capt. Eleanor LeBeau went by the first name "Ellie" during her time as a four-year member of the Murray State dance team. This image was taken in her senior year at Murray, 2015-16.

 Murray State Athletics photo

(TNS) A pilot, crew chief and the executive officer of a Hawaii-based Marine air squadron were identified Monday as those who died in a fiery MV-22 Osprey crash on a remote tropical island in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, a pilot, from Belleville, Illinois; Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, the unit’s executive officer and also a pilot, from Jefferson, Colorado; and Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, the aircraft’s crew chief, from Arlington, Virginia, were all part of the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.