Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon at Oakland University on Oct. 24, 2022, in Rochester, Michigan. (Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS)

 Robin Buckson

JACKSON, Mich. — (TNS) Three men were found guilty Wednesday by a Jackson County jury of materially aiding a terrorist and being a member of a gang as part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The jury spent about five hours deliberating before finding Pete Musico, 43; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27; and acquaintance Paul Bellar, 22, guilty of providing material support to a terrorist, being a member of a gang and a felony weapons charge.