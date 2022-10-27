JACKSON, Mich. — (TNS) Three men were found guilty Wednesday by a Jackson County jury of materially aiding a terrorist and being a member of a gang as part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The jury spent about five hours deliberating before finding Pete Musico, 43; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27; and acquaintance Paul Bellar, 22, guilty of providing material support to a terrorist, being a member of a gang and a felony weapons charge.
The verdicts came after a three-week trial in which the Michigan attorney general’s office had to prove that Bellar, Morrison and Musico provided aid to Adam Fox or Barry Croft, both of whom were convicted in an August federal trial of being ringleaders in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.
It was the first state trial connected to the Whitmer kidnapping plot allegations, which represented the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that shed light on political extremism in Michigan. Croft and Fox are appealing their federal convictions.
State prosecutors argued the three men were early members or founders of the Wolverine Watchmen militia, which helped to train Fox and Croft for their plot to kidnap Whitmer.
“They promoted terrorism, they sought out terrorists and when they found them, they trained them,” Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said during closing arguments. “(Wolverine Watchmen) was a blueprint for Adam Fox to learn from.”
Bellar looked down at the table as the verdict was read but had no visible response. His attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, said Bellar was so nervous that he was practically hyperventilating in the elevator on the way up to the courtroom.
Morrison tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday and Musico showed symptoms, so neither was in the courtroom while the verdict was read. Over Zoom, both Musico and Morrison closed their eyes after the verdicts were read, and Morrison appeared to cry.
The men each face up to 42 years in prison — up to 20 years for providing material support, up to an additional 20 years for gang membership, and an additional two years for a felony weapons charge. The gang membership sentence may run consecutively to other sentences. Sentencing for all three men is scheduled for Dec. 15.
The verdicts mean seven people have been convicted on state or federal charges related to the kidnapping plot. An eighth individual, FBI informant Stephen Robeson, was convicted of a federal gun crime.
“This is just further evidence of the strength of the government’s case and that state charges remain a powerful tool in the government’s arsenal,” said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.
“As with the federal convictions, this shows the government is still able to disrupt and prosecute domestic terrorists,” Lewis added. “This has to be considered a significant win for the state.”
It was unclear what impact, if any, the verdicts would have on five other men awaiting trial on state charges in connection with the kidnapping plot.
“While it is possible that this leads to a plea deal, I think the challenge for the defendants is that the government’s hand is as strong as it has been since charges were brought,” Lewis said.
Doddamani said Bellar provided medical and firearms training, Musico provided facilities and personnel and Morrison provided facilities, personnel and advice to Fox, in particular. Morrison taught Fox about operation security, vetting potential members, recruiting and how to run a firearms training, the assistant attorney general said. They knew Fox was looking to commit violence and were OK with it, Doddamani said.
“These three defendants had been pushing toward violence for months,” Doddamani said. “Even if they weren’t going to do an act of terrorism themselves, they were more than happy and willing to help someone else.”
The FBI stopped the plot before any violence occurred by infiltrating the militia and using confidential informants and undercover officers to build their case, officials said.
“Instead of only reacting to known threats, it is imperative that law enforcement be proactive in order to save lives,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This office will not sit idly by and watch while armed terrorists plan acts of civil unrest with the intent of causing mayhem and murder. These are not merely acts of ‘harmless chatter’ and ‘wishful thinking.’ These are criminal conspiracies to conduct dangerous acts, and it is incumbent upon law enforcement to treat this activity as such. Make no mistake, the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives. We are pleased the jury clearly understood that.”
The attorney general office’s case rested heavily on Bellar, Morrison and Musico’s own words, from audio messages, Facebook posts, text messages and audio recorded by one of the FBI’s confidential informants.
Prosecutors said the men purged inactive members, held mandatory trainings, compartmentalized information dispersion, issued ultimatums, traveled long distances, and spent their free time hosting in-person trainings and communicating on Facebook and through an encrypted application.
They gave Fox a blueprint to learn from, Doddamani said.
“Don’t underestimate the dangerousness of the defendants and the men they were helping,” Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin cautioned the jury before they left the courtroom Tuesday to deliberate.
Fox and Croft were convicted of federal charges of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction during their second trial after the first ended in a mistrial. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, co-defendants of Fox and Croft, were acquitted, and other plot members Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy.
Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement the guilty verdicts are further proof that “violence and threats have no place in our politics.”
“This trial is another stark reminder that we must take an honest look at the state of our politics,” Whitmer said. “Politically motivated plots, threats and violence are increasingly common against public officials as well as everyday citizens. They are the logical, disturbing extension of radicalization, hatred, and conspiratorial thinking that festers in America, threatening the foundation of our republic. ...
“No threat, no plot, no rhetoric will break my belief in the goodness and decency of our people.”
All three defense attorneys said nothing that Bellar, Morrison and Musico did was a crime and that they did not know Fox and Croft’s plan to kidnap the governor. Everything they did was protected under the First and Second amendments, said Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson.
Johnson said he was “disappointed” with the verdict and still believes Musico is innocent, as do other members of the Wolverine Watchmen who Johnson said he talked to. Johnson said they were afraid to testify in case they ended up getting charged. Johnson said he planned to appeal after the sentencing.
Musico’s plan to get a warrant and arrest politicians he believed were breaking the law never wavered, Johnson said during closing arguments. And as unrealistic as the plan may have been, the lawyer said, it was legal.
Leonard Ballard, Morrison’s attorney, said the trial was “fair but disappointing.”
“It’s hard to know what the jury is going to latch onto,” Ballard said. “Walking out yesterday I thought a not guilty verdict was coming back,” adding he was surprised by how quickly the jury returned a verdict.
Morrison had backed away from the Wolverine Watchmen before Fox and Croft started plotting to kidnap Whitmer, Ballard said during closing arguments. He and his wife were having problems and he missed trainings and messages to the point where other members questioned where he was, Ballard said. At one point, Fox told a confidential FBI informant that “Joe doesn’t know the plan, and if he did, he probably wouldn’t be down for it,” the attorney said.
Bellar’s attorney, Kirkpatrick, said he was surprised and disappointed by the verdict. He added he was frustrated with the prosecutors, who he said jumped around the timeline and cherry-picked the audio and text messages they used in the case.
He said it was clear Bellar left the state before the plot was formulated and he was not a part of it. When he left, Bellar had not broken any laws or committed any violence, Kirkpatrick said, and he wasn’t part of any trainings or discussions about the plotted kidnapping.
It is impressive that prosecutors got convictions in a case one step removed from the actual kidnapping plot, said Mark Chutkow, a partner at national law firm Dykema’s government investigations practice group and a former assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit.
“You’ve got a different set of defendants who, in essence, were aiders and abettors in the other plot,” Chutkow said. “They weren’t boots on the ground at or near the governor’s cottage. It’s impressive for the prosecution team here to be able to still obtain convictions for people somewhat more removed from the actual imminent violence of the federal case.”
The quick conviction ― after about five hours of deliberations ― is a clear sign prosecutors put on a compelling case that left the jury confident Bellar, Morrison and Musico were guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he said. It shows there wasn’t a lot of controversy or debate in the jury room, Chutkow said.
He said it is difficult to know why Nessel’s office got a conviction on the first try when the U.S. attorney’s office didn’t, but he said one aspect may have been the different levels of defendants in the federal trial. Fox and Croft had much more involvement in the plot to kidnap Whitmer than Harris and Caserta, he said, and jurors may have found that distinction important when they acquitted Harris and Caserta. In Jackson, all three men had pretty similar levels of involvement in the militia, communications and training, Chutkow said.
Both sides might also have benefited from watching the two federal trials play out and taking notes on what appeared to work and what did not, Chutkow said. He said he saw a lot of similar arguments in the federal and state trials, especially on the defense side, about First Amendment speech rights, the use of informants and entrapment.
But ultimately, Chutkow and federal defense attorney Michael Rataj said, it comes down to the jury.
The two trials had a different pool of jurors and putting one person on a jury who ultimately refuses to convict or acquit the defendant can throw a wrench in the entire trial, leading to a mistrial, Chutkow said.
Rataj said it is impossible to compare the two trials because they were so different. The jury, the pool of jurors, the laws, the charges, the attorneys, the judge and the jurisdictions all make a difference in the case, he said.
(By Kara Berg, The Detroit News. Detroit News staff writer Robert Snell contributed to this story.)
