FRANKFORT – (TNS) For at least the third time this year, a lawsuit alleges the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice harassed and ultimately fired an employee for reporting the mistreatment of youths held in state custody.

During the recently ended 2023 General Assembly, lawmakers made a number of changes to state law to address problems of chronic abuse and neglect of youths in the juvenile detention centers. Lawmakers also called for DJJ Commissioner Vicki Reed to step down, although Gov. Andy Beshear said he still supports Reed.