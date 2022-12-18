MURRAY – A group of Florida men are facing multiple charges after an investigation last week by the Murray Police Department.
According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, a complaint from a local business of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills was received at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller was able to give a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle in another local businesses parking lot, with two individuals inside, MPD said. Two more individuals were also located inside that local business. While being detained at that local business, a large amount of counterfeit bills were found in wallets inside the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was towed to the city impound lot for further investigation.
All four suspects were taken to the police department and questioned about the counterfeit bills. Officers were able to watch the surveillance video and locate more counterfeit bills, torn up, inside that local business, police said.
Officers charged Jason Smalls, 27, of Orlando, Florida, with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of tampering with physical evidence; Malik Jones, 19, of Tampa, Florida, with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; Travis Jones, 18, of Tampa, Florida, with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and Jimmie Council, 19, of Sefner, Florida, with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
MPD was assisted by Murray State University Public Safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.