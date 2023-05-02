PADUCAH – (TNS) Four people between the ages of 14 and 20 were shot Sunday morning at a prom after-party in Paducah that some Paducah Tilghman High School and other area students attended.
The wounds were non-life threatening, Paducah Tilghman Principal Allison Stieg said in a letter to families.
In an early morning news release, Paducah Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the WC Young Community Center located at 505 S. 8th St.
Officers were told there was a disturbance involving attendees of a party after prom that led to multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot.
“We know that our students who were at the party may be traumatized and in need of our support following this act of violence,” Stieg said in her letter.
“We have a talented team of guidance counselors, social workers, school-based therapists and others who are readily available. We also plan to have counselors available throughout the day on Monday to talk with students who need help,” said Stieg.
Stieg said there would also be extra police presence at the school Tuesday.
