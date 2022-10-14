RALEIGH, N.C. — (TNS) Five people were shot and killed, including an off-duty police officer, on a northeastern Raleigh greenway Thursday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a news conference.
Two others, including a Raleigh Police Department K9 officer, were transported to a hospital. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.
Baldwin said Raleigh police have contained a suspect, but the suspect was not in custody according to a 8:27 p.m. Eastern time tweet from the department. The investigation remains active.
Baldwin, City Manager Marchell Adams-David and Raleigh Police Department Lt. Jason Borneo held the news conference at Raleigh City Hall on Thursday night.
Law enforcement from across the area descended on an “active shooting” Thursday afternoon in a residential area off the Neuse River Greenway.
Police have not provided any details, but a spokesperson for WakeMed Hospital said three people were being treated there. Their conditions were not available.
Raleigh Police said about 5:30 p.m. that residents in northeastern Raleigh are advised to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. The area is near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives in the Hedingham neighborhood.
Raleigh Police said at 6:49 p.m. that residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive and Old Milburnie Road should remain indoors. Drivers are also told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet at 6:54 p.m. that he has spoken with Baldwin and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it “has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon.”
State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are among those assisting Raleigh Police, DPS said.
“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. said.
Authorities will release additional information on the matter during their investigation.
(By Aaron Sanchez-Guerra, Korie Dean and Anna Johnson, The News & Observer)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.