MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a public meeting in Murray Tuesday night to discuss safety and capacity improvements it is planning for North 16th Street from the Five Points intersection.
The intersection extends northward to the KY 121 intersection and is along the northwest edge of the Murray State University campus. KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat is asking the public to provide feedback on elements of the proposal during Tuesday’s public meeting.
“We are hosting a public meeting to discuss the planned improvements from 4:30 p.m., to 7 p.m., CDT, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Hall of Benefactors at Murray State University Heritage Hall,” Poat said. “KYTC engineers, design staff, and consultants will be available to present concept options, answer questions, and glean public comments.”
There will be no formal presentation during the open house-style event. Citizens can come by at their convenience, review displays, ask questions, then provide feedback through a questionnaire.
“We have several options to present. Input from the public is essential to guide our design efforts going forward,” Poat said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told the Ledger & Times that when the cabinet encouraged Calloway County residents to express their biggest traffic concerns as part of a small urban study of the Murray area last year, Five Points and North 16th Street repeatedly came up. Considering how many vehicles go through that intersection every day and how long people have complained about the traffic there, it was really no surprise.
“I can remember when when Five Points was an issue back when I was at Murray State in the 1970s,” Todd said. “That intersection has always been an unusual intersection, and I’m sure it’s been a challenge for our traffic group going back over all those years. It’s made for a pretty complicated traffic signal system and controller trying to keep traffic moving through there, and of course, over the years, the traffic count has gone up.”
Anyone who is unable to attend this public meeting may provide direct input on the proposed options by contacting Project Manager James Tilley at (502) 764-0673 or via email at james.tilley@ky.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), if you have a disability for which the Transportation Cabinet needs to provide accommodation, notify Tilley at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
All written and oral comments received will become a part of the official record for the project. Official records will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.