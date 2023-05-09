(TNS) More than 54,000 Kentuckians are eligible for compensation from the owner of TurboTax following a multi-state settlement.

Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the $141 million nationwide settlement. Intuit, TurboTax’s owner, was sued after tricking customers into paying for services advertised as free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia agreed to the settlement.

