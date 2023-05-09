(TNS) More than 54,000 Kentuckians are eligible for compensation from the owner of TurboTax following a multi-state settlement.
Kentucky will receive $1.6 million from the $141 million nationwide settlement. Intuit, TurboTax’s owner, was sued after tricking customers into paying for services advertised as free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia agreed to the settlement.
Anyone who qualified for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s free file program and still paid for TurboTax services in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 will receive a check between $29 and $30 for each year they paid for the “free” services. The automatic checks will be sent out mid-May.
According to a May 4 press release from the Kentucky attorney general’s office, 54,406 Kentuckians qualify for compensation.
“Last May, we announced a $1.6 million settlement with Intuit, and this month over 54,000 Kentucky consumers who paid for tax services that should have been free will begin to receive restitution checks in the mail,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated in the release. “Deceptive business practices have no place in Kentucky, and we are pleased that this settlement will return dollars to Kentuckians who were harmed by Intuit’s business practices.”
The settlement also requires Intuit to stop its “free, free, free” advertising campaign that made customers pay after promising no-cost services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.