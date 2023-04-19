MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently distributed a total of $15,000 to six nonprofit organizations in Calloway County, with each one receiving a check for $2,500.
Jim Foster, who co-owns the Murray Culver’s with his wife, Kris, said they chose to move to Murray after living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 35 years because he has family here and grew up loving the area. He had worked in the car business his whole life, so he wanted to venture into another type of business entirely. Since Culver’s – which opened its first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 – was the family’s favorite restaurant, they took steps to bring the chain to Murray. At the time they opened in April 2008, it was the farthest south of any location, though the company has added many other locations since then.
Since the very beginning, the Fosters said they wanted to be community-oriented, and a big part of that has been contributing to the many nonprofit organizations in Calloway County that make it such a great place to live, Jim said.
“Friday is our 15th anniversary of being open here at Culver’s,” Jim said. “Every year we do something with charities, and last year we did four or five “share days” and gave a couple thousand dollars to different charities, but with this being our 15th year, we really wanted to do more. We've just been so blessed; living in Murray, working in Murray, owning this business in Murray, we just feel like it's just the best place for our family to be and a great place to raise kids.
“So for our 15th anniversary, we decided to give $15,000 away to charity. Now, we will give more throughout the year, but in this one lump sum, we wanted to give $15,000 out this month. We picked six charities that we've worked with in the past in some way, shape or form, and we went and gave those checks out last week Those included Soup for the Soul, Need Line, Meals on Wheels, the American Legion, HOPE Calloway and Special Olympics. Special Olympics is near and dear to our hearts because we have seven Special Olympians with special needs that work for us.”
Knowing full well that any restaurant is lucky to survive for 15 years, Jim said they wanted to show how grateful they are to Murray residents for keeping them in business.
“Being able to give back and be as successful as we've been and for the community be as good to us as it has, we just wanted to make sure that we showed our appreciation to the city and showed our appreciation to the charities because they all work so hard,” Jim said. “We also know that the way the economy is right now, there's a lot of families out there that are hurting and need help, so we tried to pick a wide swath that would – while it doesn’t help everybody in town, by any means – help a lot of the different areas that really need it right now.”
