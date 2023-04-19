MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently distributed a total of $15,000 to six nonprofit organizations in Calloway County, with each one receiving a check for $2,500.

Jim Foster, who co-owns the Murray Culver’s with his wife, Kris, said they chose to move to Murray after living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 35 years because he has family here and grew up loving the area. He had worked in the car business his whole life, so he wanted to venture into another type of business entirely. Since Culver’s – which opened its first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984 – was the family’s favorite restaurant, they took steps to bring the chain to Murray. At the time they opened in April 2008, it was the farthest south of any location, though the company has added many other locations since then.

